One person found dead after house fire in Sedro-Woolley

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Sedro-Woolley.

Fire crews tell Q13 News the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at a home on Sterling Street.

The person found has not yet been identified.

Brenda Sem lives in the neighborhood and tells us that she started hearing sirens and when she got up to see what was going on, that’s when she saw the fire. She shared pictures she took as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators are on the scene trying to determine what may have sparked this fire. The fire department says it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated.