Dashcam video shows Utah trooper hit by car, tossed into air during snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant who survived being struck by a car skidding on a snowy highway says seeing video from his dashboard camera made him feel lucky to be alive.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley told reporters Tuesday at Logan Regional Hospital that he remembers stepping out of his patrol vehicle and then blackness, like a weird dream.

"I'm truly grateful to be sitting here talking to you," said Brenchley.

He was hit from behind, knocked into the air and onto another vehicle on the side of the road.

"I woke up and saw snow and I was laying there and it knocked the wind out of me and I was gasping for breath," he said. "It's miraculous though that this is all I have."

KSTU reports Brenchley suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and scrapes on his face in the Sunday crash on Highway 89 between Brigham City and Wellsville.

Authorities say Brenchley is the 11th Utah state trooper struck by a vehicle this year, compared with 10 troopers in all of 2017.