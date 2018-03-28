Father arrested after ‘forcefully abducting’ boy, 5, from Lake Forest Park home

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — A boy was found safe and his father taken into custody after police say he broke into a Lake Forest Park home and “forcefully abducted” the child.

Police had issued an AMBER Alert for the 5-year-old boy taken by his father who police say is “violent and dangerous.”

Bothell police said the child was taken from home on 35th Ave NE by his father, Taraille Chesney, who then sped away from officers. They said he “forcefully abducted” the child from his legal guardian’s home.

Police said Chesney then “recklessly drove away” as police tried to stop him. He was involved in a hit-and-run in South Seattle at Marginal Way and SR 99.

Around 2:00 p.m., police surrounded the silver Mercedes 320 near Seattle’s Ravenna Park. The boy appeared to be unharmed.

Chesney was taken into custody.