4 workers taken to hospital after hazardous material dropped off at transfer station

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Several workers at a transfer station in Snohomish County were taken to the hospital after being exposed to hazardous material.

Four workers reported symptoms including burning eyes just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Minuteman Drive.

Leslie Hynes with Snohomish County Fire District 1 said officials believe someone dropped off industrial cleaner in a container that was not sealed properly.

The workers are all expected to be okay.

Authorities reminded the public that hazardous material need to be disposed of properly.