× Seahawks release QB Trevone Boykin amid domestic violence allegations

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks released backup quarterback Trevone Boykin on Tuesday morning, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

The move came less than 24 hours after Boykin’s girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, publicly alleged that he choked and beat her last week.

“I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Bailey told WFAA in an exclusive interview Monday night.

“The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides, WFAA reported.

Police confirmed to WFAA that Boykin is under investigation.

Bailey also shed light on a March 2017 incident in which Boykin was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that hit several people outside a club in Dallas.

Bailey was the driver of that car. She told WFAA that Boykin attacked her and caused the crash.

“He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse,” she said.

Bailey told WFAA she didn’t tell authorities then because she was scared.

Boykin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana from that incident.

In 2016, Boykin pleaded no contest and avoided jail time from a New Year’s Eve brawl in San Antonio. At the time of that incident, Boykin was in college at Texas Christian University. He was fined $1,500 plus court costs.