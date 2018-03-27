× Puyallup man charged in cousin’s death: ‘I know I’m a killer, but I don’t feel like a murderer’

TACOMA, Wash. – A Puyallup man was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of his cousin Sunday night.

Robert M. Reynolds, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sam Boren.

Reynolds had smoked a potent oil-infused joint before the alleged killing, and police said he told them “I know I’m a killer, but I don’t feel like a murderer.

According to charging documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court:

Officers went to a house in the 17300 block of 97th Ave. Ct. E. on Sunday after Reynolds called 911 and said he’d shot his cousin in self-defense. When they got to the house, they saw “a large amount of blood on the floor” and said it looked like somebody had been dragged through the house.

Officers detained Reynolds and two other men. One of the witnesses said he’d bought an oil-infused joint that contained 42 percent TCH and the three had smoked it together. The witness said that three had then wrestled in the back yard, then went back inside to wash off.

He said Reynolds and Boren got in an argument in the bathroom, and Reynolds grabbed a pistol and told the man to get behind him because Boren was there to hurt one of them.

The witness said Reynolds told Boren to get on the ground, but Boren ran at Reynolds and Reynolds shot him. He said Reynolds and Boren then began fighting and the witness ran away, but heard more shots as we was heading out the door.

The witness said Reynolds told him to come back in the house, and that Boren was OK but needed medical attention. He said Boren got up, and Reynolds unloaded the gun at Boren.

Reynolds told police the devil was trying to possess Boren’s body and said “I’m pretty sure I put over eight shots in his head.” An autopsy found Boren had been shot 11 times.