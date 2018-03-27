× Pete Carroll would like instant replay reviews gone

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jon Gruden would like to see instant replay for officiating disappear. So would Pete Carroll.

The two Super Bowl-winning coaches aren’t fans of video reviews, particularly the slow-motion replays. They also recognize that replay isn’t going away.

“I don’t like instant replay,” Carroll said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “I like the game played on the field. The scrutiny of the officials has become so intense, they don’t call the game like they used to, I feel. That didn’t mean I didn’t argue with them anymore or any less.

“There are so many reasons why replay has been a positive factor in our game, but I don’t like it,” the Seahawks coach added.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gruden returned to coaching this year, with the Raiders, after working as the ESPN analyst on Monday night games. So replay was a beneficial tool for him as an announcer, giving him an opportunity to break down the action even more insightfully.

As a coach, he would have no qualms if it was eliminated.

"Let the naked eye make the call," Gruden said. "Eliminate instant replay and let the officials call the game.

"Slow motion is the biggest problem with replay. Throw slo-mo out and get back to common sense."