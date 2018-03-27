× FDA issues another warning about Tukwila-based pet food company Darwin’s

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing another warning about Tukwila-based pet food company Darwin’s Natural Selections and Darwin’s ZooLogics.

The FDA says there have been five recalls of raw pet food manufactured from October 17 2016 to March 26, 2018 concerning possible E. coli, Salmonella or listeria contamination.

Darwin’s has notified customers directly of the recalls but has not issued any public notification. There have been six reported complaints, including the death of a kitten linked to Salmonella.

The FDA is investigating what it’s calling a pattern of contamination.

The recalled products include:

• ZooLogics Turkey Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella and shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0128: Lot #44127, manufacture date 02/04/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #43887, manufacture date 1/30/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #4403743887, manufacture date 2/7/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #44147, manufacture date 2/5/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #41957, manufacture date 11/16/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 2/10/18

• ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #41567, manufacture date 11/2/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 2/10/18

• Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #40487, manufacture date 9/29/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes: Lot #40727, manufacture date 9/26/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #39937, manufacture date 8/24/17 and Lot #40507, manufacture date 9/20/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats, because of potential contamination with salmonella: Lot #38277, manufacture date 6/1/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 09/08/17

• Natural Selections Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3146070, manufacture date 7/21/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

• Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3142070, manufacture date 7/20/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

• ZooLogics Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3155070, manufacture date 7/25/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16