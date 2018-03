Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISIANA - It's likely the most Louisiana thing you'll see today.

A video posted on Twitter by user Skinny Vinny shows a crawfish clinging to a beer can and smoking a cigarette.

Obviously, the crawfish isn't really smoking a cigarette. But when the crawfish picks up the cigarette in its claw it gives the illusion that it's smoking.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times on Twitter.