16-year-old rape suspect to be tried as adult

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy accused of raping a young woman who was jogging on a trail in central Washington will be tried as an adult.

KIMA-TV reports the decision was made Monday during a hearing at the Yakima Juvenile Justice Center.

Police arrested the suspect in November after a 19-year-old woman told police someone attacked and raped her while she was jogging on the Yakima Greenway.

She was treated at a local hospital.

Prosecutors say some of the factors in the decision Monday included the seriousness of the offense, the teen’s prior contact with the court, the environment in which he lives and the safety of the public.

