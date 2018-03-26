Studded tires can stay on until April 15 with late season snow forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Yep, more rain is on the way.

After a wet start Monday, we'll likely see the rain continue through at least the evening drive and early Tuesday too.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says we have a hose of moisture aimed right for the Puget Sound -- streaming up and over top a ridge of high pressure that's hanging out just offshore providing rain for most of Western Washington.

We're looking at moderate rainfall amounts too with the heaviest precipitation amounts falling from Seattle northward:

Seattle: 1/4-1/2"

Everett: 1/4-1/2"

Bremerton: < 1/10"

Tacoma: 1/10-1/4"

Bellingham: 1/4-1/2"

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place Monday for the Washington Cascades: 6am-6pm at 2,000 feet and from 6pm-6am Tuesday snow levels jump up to 3,000-3,500 feet.

Snoqualmie/Stevens Pass -- could see 4-8" today and another 3-8" tonight.

Studded tires can stay on

Since snow is forecast so late in the season, WSDOT is extending the deadline to remove studded tires to April 15. Usually studs have to be removed by the end of March.

If you're caught with studded tires on April 16, you could face a $136 fine.

Oregon has also extended their deadline to April 15.

Winds, too

Winds are also something to watch out for -- coming out of the SSW, sustained winds around 20mph for most locations throughout the day. Gusts up to 25-30mph.

Mountain snow is a big deal for our mountain passes after almost a week of Spring. But most of us in the lowlands are only looking at a rain event. Widespread moderate rain is expected today and tonight. More rain, also moderate at times Tuesday.

With the exception of some rain chances to the north, we do look like we dry out some for the Mariners home opener on Thursday!

As for temperatures, we're below average in the upper 40s. We'll climb gradually into the mid-week back to seasonal temps.

We'll change back over into a drier period starting Wednesday night.