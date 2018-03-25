UW Softball coach Heather Tarr in-studio following dramatic weekend sweep of Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The top-ranked UW softball team swept Arizona at Husky Softball Stadium this weekend, and head coach Heather Tarr joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to recap the weekend and talk about what has been a successful season so far.

The Huskies are back home on Wednesday, April 4 when they host Seattle U. They then host three three-game series against Pac-12 opponents in the month of April: Utah (Apr 6-8), Cal (Apr 13-15) and Oregon (Apr 27-29).

