RECALL: Milo’s Kitchen dog treats may contain elevated levels of thyroid hormone

The company that sells Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats has issued a voluntary recall of two flavors because the products may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

So far, three illnesses have been reported to the FDA prompting J.M. Smucker Company to announce the recall.

The products were distributed nationally under the description and UPC codes below:

Product Description UPC Code Product Size Best If Used By Date Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 0 7910051822 7

0 7910051822 7

0 7910051823 4

0 7910052776 2 18 oz. bag

22 oz. bag

10 oz. bag 11/15/2018

4/26/2019 Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon 0 7910052126 5 15 oz. bag 11/19/2018

Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may be extra thirsty and urinate frequently. They may also experience weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

These symptoms may stop when the dog stops eating the treats. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing. Should these symptoms occur, the FDA recommends pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the specific lots of product listed above should stop feeding it to their dogs. If consumers have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product, they should call us at 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST or email us by completing this form.

No other Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats, or any other product manufactured by The J.M. Smucker Company, are impacted.

The voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.