One dead in single car crash in Auburn

AUBURN– One person is dead after a single car crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:14 a.m. firefighters from the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to reports of a crash on SE 296th Street in Auburn.

Witnesses told firefighters the car crashed into a telephone pole and ended on its rooftop. The car was apparently speeding before the car loss traction on the wet, slushy road.

There were two people in the car, one person was treated by King County Medic One and was taken to Harboview Medical Center. One person was killed in the crash.

The Auburn Police Department is now investigating the crash.