More dogs will search travelers going through Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE -- The next time you fly out of Sea-Tac International Airport, you'll notice more K9 screening teams.

Ten teams will now be helping search passengers in security lines. Sea-Tac officials said checkpoints with K9s process passengers nearly twice as fast as those without the dogs.

Washington Senator, Maria Cantwell helped lead the charge to make this happen.

"We need more than we currently have in the United States," Sen. Cantwell said. "They play a vital role every day in the U.S. capitol. They play a vital role in security everywhere. The more K9 units we can get, in my opinion, the better."

The dogs will work two hours at a time and will be used during peak hours in the morning and evening.