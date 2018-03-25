× Car in deadly Port Orchard hit-and-run found; driver not in custody

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Investigators have located the car involved in a hit-and-run last week that killed a good Samaritan in Port Orchard. But authorities still need the public’s help tracking down the driver of that car.

34-year-old mother, Katie Phillips, was helping a stranded driver Thursday morning when a car hit her along State Route 160.

The car that hit Phillips is a gold 2002 Chevy Impala.

Investigators said they are searching the car for more evidence in the hopes it leads them to the driver.

“The longer they wait the worse it’s going to be for them in the end, when we do find them and we will find them,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger said.

Phillips was a Washington State Ferries worker and known for her kindness.

Family members told Q13 News it does not surprise them that her last moments were trying to help a stranger.

