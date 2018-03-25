× Auburn house fire exposes marijuana grow operation

AUBURN, Wash. — A fire at a home in Auburn Sunday afternoon exposed a small marijuana grow operation, police said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near F Street NE and 2nd Street NE just before 3:30 p.m.

Valley Regional Fire officials said three adults and a child lived in the home, but only one adult was inside at the time of the fire. They were not injured.

No word, if the grow operation played any role in the fire.