TUKWILA, Wash. — Police in Tukwila are asking for the public’s help identifying two porch pirates who stole a rather large box from a home on Friday.

Authorities said one suspect was wearing a Carolina Panthers hat the other was smoking a cigarette. They drove away in a silver, 4-door early 2000’s model Honda Civic.

If you recognize these men, please call Tukwila Police at (206) 433-1808. The case reference number 18-2004.