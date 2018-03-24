Thousands in Seattle join millions around the globe in ‘March for Our Lives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- March For Our Lives events took place across the country Saturday.

In Seattle, the day started with sign making, then speakers took to the stage, followed by a march from Capitol Hill to the Seattle Center, drawing thousands to the streets.

“Being born post-Columbine, my generation has grown up accustomed to mass school shootings," said Rhiannon Rasaretnam, one of the student organizers of the march.

"We’re tired of being desensitized to school shootings.”

Student leaders say March 24th will go down in history as the day the youth voice ignited change at the state and national level.

“Vote them out, vote them out,” chanted students in the crowd as the marched through Seattle streets.

Thousands of students were cheered on by politicians and local activists.

“Thank you for your heart, soul, passionate commitment, your energy, enough is enough. Thank you so much,” said Washington State Senator Reuven Carlyle to the crowd of students at Seattle Center.

Fueled by support from the community, 14-year-old Emily Weiss made a sign saying “I’m 14 years old, if I’m old enough to be shot in school, I’m old enough to have an opinion about being shot in school.”

Weiss gave up her Saturday and says she’s had enough of going to school every day hoping she won’t get shot.

“I don’t like to think that my last words to my parents would be over a text in my classroom,” said Weiss.

Along with her friends, Allie Fallis and Julia Millard, these 8th graders say they may not be able to vote, but they can influence those who can.

“I know we can’t vote, but we know people who can," said Millard.

"My sister can vote, my parents can vote. As long as we get the word out, they’ll vote for us."

The stories shared on stage and among the crowd are raw, emotional and honest. The students say they just don’t want to fear dying at school.

“I always have to keep that thought in the back of my mind that I could not come out of this situation alive,” said Fallis.

Ask these students about the power of the NRA or adults saying gun control is too complicated for them to understand and you’ll get a simple answer.

“I would want the adults to know we do understand," said Weiss.

"A lot of people are saying kids don’t understand, but the thing is, I don’t need to understand that much, all I really need to know is that kids have been dying in school in America for a while now and I don’t want to be one of those kids,” said Weiss.