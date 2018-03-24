× Meet Luke! #WhyNotMePets

A goofy guy named Luke will keep you laughing on all your adventures together.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Luke get adopted.

He’s staying at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville. Luke loves to play with enrichment toys like puzzles or card board boxes.

“His personality is very silly,” said Kimberlee Spicer who works at the shelter. “He loves to play with other dogs. He loves to do training. He’s very treat motivated. He’s all around just a fun, goofy dog.”

Luke has been at the shelter for a little over six months.

He would do best in an adult-only home and would rather live somewhere with a fenced yard for play time.

Luke also had a procedure done last year because of a condition called elbow dysplasia, so it would also be best for his future family not to live in a home with stairs.

Shelter staff say ever since he had the procedure, Luke is walking so much better and seems to be much more comfortable.

Whoever adopts Luke will need to keep up with his pain medication and give him a solid routine.

Shelter staff say his condition doesn't slow him down.

"I would say the only time that we need to intervene in his activity is when he's playing with other dogs because he would just go all day if he could," said Spicer.

If you're interested in adopting Luke, you can visit the Homeward Pet Adoption center during adoption hours which are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.

You can also email the shelter at info@homewardpet.org