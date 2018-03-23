Tulalip tribes: Economic shot to Marysville, Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - One of the major economic engines of the Marysville area is the Tulalip Tribes. It is now the third larges employer in Snohomish County.

Over the last several years, the tribes have continued to expand their casinos and business plans.

Whether it’s the restaurants, Cabela's, or the stores at Seattle Premium Outlets, you’ve probably spent some money at the Quil Ceda Village, now a federally recognized city just off I-5.

But tribal leaders say the village isn't the end, but simply the beginning of their plans to expand north.

Construction is under way on a new, $100 million dollar casino to replace the original Quil Ceda Casino that has been a favorite of locals since the 90's.

"We will be creating at least 200 more jobs," said Marie Zackuse, Chairwoman of the Tulalip Tribes. "It will also include a parking garage and a new hotel."

While gaming is still big, the Tulalip Tribes continue to roll the dice on other attractions and other ventures, including a large indoor water park similar to Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor golf course similar to those provided by the popular TopGolf. There is also talk of a large arcade and sports bar.

The expansion will move north along I-5, and it could eventually reach all the way to Smokey Point, and into Arlington.

"There’s a lot of opportunity in Tulalip, but there’s also a lot of opportunity out in the world," said Melvin Sheldon Jr. a Tulalip board member.