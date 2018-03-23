× Tacoma teen pulled from bike by officer awarded $500K

TACOMA, Wash. — A teenager who was pulled from her bicycle in a mall parking lot and shocked with a stun gun by an off-duty officer working security has been awarded $500,000 in federal court.

The jury awarded Monique Tillman on Thursday after she sued Officer Jared Williams and the city of Tacoma over the May 2014 encounter that was caught on surveillance video.

Her brother Eric Branch was awarded $50,000.

Attorney Rick Friedman told The News Tribune that it was important for Tillman and Branch to “stand up for their civil rights and not take this lying down,” but they’re now ready to move forward.

Tacoma city officials did not immediately return the newspaper’s call and email requesting comment.

A Tacoma police spokeswoman says Williams remains employed with the department.