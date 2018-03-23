Sounders FC Facebook Contests Official Rules
SOUNDERS FC FACEBOOK GIVEAWAYS Official Rules
- SPONSOR:Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109
- SWEEPSTAKES DATES: The Sounders FC Facebook Giveaways sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on March 26, 2018 at 12:01 am Pacific Time (“PT”) and ends at 11:59 pm PT on October 24, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will be divided into 12 entry periods (each, an “Entry Period”) as listed below (all times listed herein are PT):
- 3/26/18-3/28/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 3/26/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 3/28/18
- 4/30/18-5/2/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 4/30/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 5/2/18
- 4/21/18-4/23/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 4/21/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 4/23/18
- 6/4/18-6/6/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 6/4/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 6/6/18
- 6/18/18-6/20/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 6/18/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 6/20/18
- 6/25/18-6/27/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 6/25/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 6/27/18
- 7/16/18-7/18/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 7/16/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 7/18/18
- 8/27/18-8/29/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 8/27/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 8/29/18
- 9/14/18-9/16/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 9/14/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 9/16/18
- 9/24/18-9/26/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 9/24/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 9/26/18
- 10/1/18-10/3/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 10/1/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 10/3/18
- 10/22/18-10/24/18
- Beginning at 12:01 am on 10/22/18 and ending at 11:59 pm on 10/24/18
- HOW TO ENTER: To enter, go to the JOEtv Facebook page (www.facebook.com/joetvseattle) and click on the Sounders FC application or link. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the Sounders FC app you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form. Accurately complete the entry form, including without limitation, telephone number and a valid email address, and submit the entry form. As noted below, entrants may enter a total of 12 times during the Sweepstakes Period, once per Entry Period. All entries must be received no later than the end of each Entry Period. Any entries submitted after the close of an Entry Period will not be eligible for that Entry Period, and entries will be eligible only for the Entry Period in which they are submitted. By entering, each entrant hereby acknowledges that the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.
- ELIGIBILITY: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal US residents residing within the KCPQ and KZJO broadcast viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of entry date. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsor. Employees of Sponsor and of its parent companies, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional agencies, and advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Sounders FC and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all entrants.
- WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZES:
-
- One winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries received during an Entry Period at the end of each Entry Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Entries will not cover from one Entry Period to the next. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account and phone number where they can be notified, and Sponsor will attempt to notify winner via the phone number provided. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner fails to sign and return required documents by the deadline set by Sponsor, and/or if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, winner will be disqualified, and KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries for that Entry Period (time permitting). If KCPQ cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.
- Tickets and autographed items are nontransferable and not redeemable for cash.
- Here is the list of sweepstakes dates with corresponding prizes:
- 3/26/18-3/28/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets for the 3/31/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Montreal and one (1) autographed Roman Torres scarf. Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $135.00.
- 4/30/18-5/2/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets for the 5/5/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Columbus and one (1) autographed Handwalla Bwana ball. ARV: $125.00.
- 4/21/18-4/23/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 5/26/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Salt Lake and one (1) autographed Stefan Frei soccer ball. ARV: $195.00.
- 6/4/18-6/6/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 6/9/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs DC and one (1) autographed Nicolas Lodeiro scarf. ARV: 135.00.
- 6/18/18-6/20/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 6/23/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Chicago and one (1) autographed jersey. ARV: $125.00.
- 6/25/18-6/27/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 6/30/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Portland and one (1) autographed jersey. ARV: $195.00.
- 7/16/18-7/18/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 7/21/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Vancouver and one (1) autographed ball. ARV: $125.00.
- 8/27/18-8/29/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 9/1/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs KC and one (1) autographed jersey. ARV: $195.00.
- 9/14/18-9/16/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 9/19/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Philadelphia and one (1) autographed scarf. ARV: $135.00.
- 9/24/18-9/26/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 9/29/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Colorado and one (1) autographed jersey. ARV: $195.00.
- 10/1/18-10/3/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 10/6/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs Houston and one (1) autographed scarf. ARV: $135.00.
- 10/22/18-10/24/18
- Prize: Two (2) Club tickets to the 10/28/18 match at CenturyLink Field vs San Jose and one (1) autographed ball. ARV: $125.00.
- Game tickets are subject to the terms and conditions specified by the MLS. Winner and guest must comply with all stadium regulations, or that portion of the prize may be forfeited. No substitution for prizes or parts thereof, except by Sponsor as may be due to unavailability. If originally-offered prize or any prize element is unavailable at the time of award, Sponsor may substitute an item of comparable or additional value. If autograph portion of prize is not available for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses associated with the prize, including all travel and incidental expenses, are solely the responsibility of the winner. No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Prizes are awarded “as-is” with no warranty or guarantee, express or implied, being provided by Sponsor. Winner will be required to fill out an IRS Form W-9 and will receive a Form 1099 for any prize with a value of $600 or more. Properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.
-
- PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: Winners are subject to verification by JOEtv of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 during station hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm). If winner is picking up tickets, tickets must be picked up by the last business day before the designated match. Winners may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity by the deadline set by Sponsor.
- GENERAL CONDITIONS:
- Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the sweepstakes, without additional compensation.
- ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES IF DISCOVERED BY SPONSOR.
- Sponsor is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or winner’s use of the prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, Sounders FC, their parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and as to the winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.
- Sponsor reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on Sponsor’s website athttp://www.q13fox.com. If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winner for the Entry Period in progress by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received for that Entry Period as of the Sweepstakes termination, and it will not award prizes for future Entry Periods. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website.
- The Sponsor is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, postage-due or stolen mail or entries or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.
- These Official Rules will be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof. All causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of Seattle, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction.
- These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ and KZJO, as posted on the KCPQ and KZJO website atwww.privacy.tribune.com
- OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX ATTN: Sounders FC Facebook Sweepstakes, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 by December 31, 2018. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.