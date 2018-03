RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks continue to add pieces.

The Seahawks reportedly picked up some defensive-line help Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract with tackle Tom Johnson.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Johnson’s deal is worth up to $2.7 million.

Johnson played the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who recently signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson away from the Seahawks.

The 33-year-old Johnson had 32 tackles and two sacks last season.