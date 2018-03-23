Renton teacher arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a student

RENTON, Wash. — A 27-year-old teacher at Cedar River Montessori School in Renton has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a student at the school, documents showed Friday.

Probable cause court documents show the male teacher was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Q13 News is not identifying the suspect because he has not been formally charged with a crime.

The court documents showed the teacher would sometimes take students on field trips and occasionally stop with them at his home in Renton.

The probable cause documents say that the suspect was arrested after one of the children said he had seen the teacher perform a sexual act on one of the other students and the victim seemed to confirm that, telling police that the teacher had touched him inapproprately.