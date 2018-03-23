Michael Sheehan: High-risk sex offender wanted for vanishing since Valentine’s Day

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

A convicted sex offender who’s vanished since Valentine’s Day is wanted in Kitsap County.

February 14th was the last time Michael Sheehan checked in with deputies like he’s supposed to, so now he’s failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s a level three — the worst of the worst and highest risk to re-offend — convicted of burglary with sexual motivation and voyeurism.

“We’ve had an on and off again relationship with Mr. Sheehan, with regard to his willingness, or failure to comply with the directive,” said Kitsap County Dep. Sheriff Scott Wilson. “He’s a transient, which means he has no fixed address, as such he’s required to report to us every week, so we can talk to him about where he’s been for the past seven days. It’s a chronic with Mr. Sheehan and has been several times, so he knows he’s facing a bit more increased issues in front of a judge, should he eventually be apprehended and brought before the court.”

He’s 62 years old, 5’10” and 205 pounds.

Deputies say he’s been known to sleep in a vehicle in the Kingston area.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).