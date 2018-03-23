Linza Black: High-Violent Offender nicknamed ‘Mississippi’ wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Meet ‘Mississippi.’

Department of Corrections officers say that’s the nickname of High-Violent Offender, Linza Black.

Officers say he grew up in the southern state, but is now living a life of crime in the Tri-Cities.

He has a warrant in Benton County for two domestic violence assault cases. He’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on a violent robbery conviction, where Black and a bunch of other guys surrounded a man with knives and brass knuckles, then stole the victim’s truck that had two firearms inside that were never recovered.

He’s 22 years old, 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds.

DOC officers say he has ties to Prosser and Richland.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).