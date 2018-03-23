Help ID criminal couple seen stealing $1,900 video gaming system

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to ID a couple in a maroon SUV who stole an HP Omen video gaming system valued at approximately $1900 from the Walmart store located on Mountain Highway in Spanaway on Wednesday February 21, 2018.

“They go in the store. They get the gaming system and set up by the door in a cart. They move the car around, they load the items in. She takes off and suspect walks back in the store, empty-handed, probably trying to determine if anybody’s coming after him, or not, or to run interference. Then the suspect leaves the store, walks back to the car, they get in and they leave. These are definitely somebody who has rehearsed this and is out committing retail theft we want to get them caught before more people become victims,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Det. Ed Troyer.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you have information that leads to their arrest. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.​