Woman in Olympia spots 4-foot python while on stroll

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Not exactly the kind of thing you expect to see on a walk in the Pacific Northwest.

Aimee Wright was out for a walk Wednesday near the Thurston County Courthouse when a 4-foot python startled her.

“I just froze since it was just a couple feet from me,” Wright told Q13 News.

She snapped a picture of the python and posted it to Lost and Found Pets of Thurston County. The post was quickly shared dozens of times.

Unfortunately, according to commenters, the snake was later found dead in the same area by animal control services.

The snake was likely a ball or Burmese python, often sold as pets. Both species generally like temperatures above 80 degrees, and it likely perished because of Wednesday’s cold temperatures.