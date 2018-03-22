Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Someone rented a McLaren for 4 hours and wrecked the $265,000 car on I-5

SEATTLE — Well, that ended badly.

The Washington State Patrol says someone rented a McLaren last night, drove it too fast for the wet conditions and crashed the car on Interstate 5.

By the way, the base price for the ultra-premium British car is $265,000.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver was not impaired. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 at Olive Way.

It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt.

This isn’t the first luxury car to wreck on Western Washington highways.

Last summer, a 23-year-old man was booked for DUI and attempting to elude police after he crashed a rented Lamborghini in Edmonds.

Then in November, another rented Lamborghini crashed in Bellevue damaging a guardrail and the expensive car.