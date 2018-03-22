Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Seahawks retains leading running back, as Mike Davis agrees to one-year deal

Posted 1:08 PM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 01:11PM, March 22, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Running back Mike Davis #39 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates on the sidelines as time runs out against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks beat the Eagles 24-10. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Mike Davis is back.

After spending some time testing the free agent market, the 5-foot-9, 217-pound running back reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who first reported the deal, said Davis visited some other NFL teams as restricted free agent but ultimately decided to stay in Seattle.

Davis played two season with the San Francisco 49ers before having his best year as a pro last season in Seattle, carrying the ball 68 times for 240 yards. Remarkably, that made him the Seahawks’ leading rusher (other than quarterback Russell Wilson).