× Seahawks retains leading running back, as Mike Davis agrees to one-year deal

SEATTLE – Mike Davis is back.

After spending some time testing the free agent market, the 5-foot-9, 217-pound running back reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who first reported the deal, said Davis visited some other NFL teams as restricted free agent but ultimately decided to stay in Seattle.

Davis played two season with the San Francisco 49ers before having his best year as a pro last season in Seattle, carrying the ball 68 times for 240 yards. Remarkably, that made him the Seahawks’ leading rusher (other than quarterback Russell Wilson).