× Oregon woman accused of cooking her Chihuahua in oven

ASTORIA, Ore. — An Oregon woman has been charged with first-degree animal abuse after police say she killed a Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven.

The Daily Astorian reports a person close to 28-year-old Noelle Moor reported the incident Tuesday, and police arrested her at Columbia Memorial Hospital.

Moor had been involved in several disturbances in the past month that have led to interactions with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, according to a police report.

Police say the 7-year-old dog was alive when it was put in the oven Monday night.