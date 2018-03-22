Man who engaged police in shootout gets 37 years in prison

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Washington state man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for a May 2016 shootout with law enforcement near Port Angeles.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that 38-year-old James Edward Sweet was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to first- and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon for firing at four officers and endangering a civilian. The shootout followed a high-speed chase and traffic collision.

None of the officers were seriously wounded and no civilians were hurt.

Sweet apologized in court to everyone involved and said he would take it all back if he could.

Sweet will be 75 when released from prison if he serves the full sentence.