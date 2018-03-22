× Good Samaritan killed by hit-and-run driver in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A woman was hit and killed while helping a stranded motorist on State Route 160 in Port Orchard Thursday morning.

According to the Kitsap Sun, the woman had stopped to help a vehicle that had run out of gas when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The car drove away and police are looking for them.

The driver in the stranded vehicle witnessed the deadly crash and remained at the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger said the deadly crash happened about 5 a.m. on SR 160 at Peppermill Road.

The roads around the crash were closed while police investigated the scene.

In August, a man was hit and killed along Interstate 5 while filling up gas in a family friend’s car. That accident happened about 9:35 p.m. in Tacoma.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.