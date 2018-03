Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a truck overnight.

Washington State Patrol troopers say a car was going east on State Route 18 in Maple Valley when id drove into the westbound lane and hit a truck.

The passenger in the car was killed and both drivers were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center with serious to critical injuries.

The highway was closed for hours but has since reopened.