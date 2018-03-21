Two JBLM soldiers killed in boating accident on American Lake

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Two JBLM soldiers were found dead in American Lake on Tuesday after receiving reports of missing kayakers.

According to military officials, Pvt. Jamanni Gibson, 21, of West Peoria, Illinois, and Pvt. Jacques Means, 22, of Killeen, Texas were killed in a boating incident.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Soldiers’ families,” said Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the 7th Inf. Div. commanding general. “The entirety of the 7th Infantry Division mourns the loss of these Soldiers and honors their service to the nation.”

Few other details have been released, but base officials said the circumstances around their deaths are under investigation.

Gibson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, since December 2017, as a motor transport operator. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.

Means also enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 SBCT, 7th Inf. Div., since December 2017, as petroleum supply specialist. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Means is survived by his spouse.