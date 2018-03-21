Seattle warns bikeshare users that brake lines have been cut on some bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Department of Transportation wants bikeshare users to make sure the brake lines haven't been cut before jumping on.

SDOT said on Wednesday that they've received multiple reports that bikes in the city have had brakes vandalized.

Transportation officials said they were working with bikeshare companies SPIN, LimeBike and Ofo to notify users of the potential danger.

We’re getting reports that some #seattlebikeshare bikes have had brakes vandalized. We’re working w/the companies to notify users, but in the meantime, please be sure to test your bike share brakes before you hop on. More info soon!

-@limebike @ofo_bicycle @Spin_Seattle — seattledot (@seattledot) March 21, 2018

SPIN sent a safety advisory email to its Seattle customers:

We have received reports of brake lines being cut on Spin bikes in the downtown Seattle area. Safety tips:

-Before riding, check to see if any wires have been cut

-Test your brakes once you have gotten onto the bike

Bikeshare users who discover bikes that have been tampered with should report them in their app immediately.