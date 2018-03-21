Seattle mayor pursues law to require owners to lock up guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's mayor and a city councilmember say they plan to propose legislation that would require gun owners to lock up firearms in their homes and vehicles.

The Seattle Times reports Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmember M. Lorena González said Wednesday that the legislation also could increase penalties for people who fail to report lost and stolen guns.

They said the move comes in response to a widespread gun-violence crisis and to Seattle shootings.

The officials cited data saying numerous shootings happen with guns that weren't properly secured.

Durkin's office said in 2015, an estimated 150,000 adults in King County reported keeping a firearm unlocked.

Officials said details of the legislation would be worked out in the coming months in consultation with gun owners, safety advocates and others.