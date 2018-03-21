Police release dash-cam video of self-driving SUV that struck, killed pedestrian in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police on Wednesday released dash-cam video from the self-driving SUV that struck and killed a woman walking her bicycle across a highway.

The video does not show the woman actually being hit.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board were in Tempe investigating the crash of the self-driving Uber vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian.

The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel Sunday when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk.

Uber immediately suspended all road testing of such cars in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The federal agency says it won’t release any findings until its investigation is complete. The investigators viewed a video of crash and began collecting data stored on the vehicle.