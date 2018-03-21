Mariners right-hander Phelps lost for 2018 season, to undergo Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher David Phelps will have to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right arm and will miss the 2018 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Phelps, 31, suffered the injury on the final pitch of his last outing, on March 17 vs. the Los Angeles Angels.

Phelps will undergo ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction — commonly known as “Tommy John surgery” — and will do his rehab work with the Mariners in Seattle, the team said. The surgery has not yet been scheduled.

Typical recovery time from a UCL reconstruction surgery is 12 to 15 months.

Phelps was 2-1 with 3 holds and a 3.12 ERA (3 ER, 8.2 IP) in 10 relief appearances with 11 strikeouts and 5 walks after being acquired by the Mariners from Miami last July 20.