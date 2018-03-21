Luke Willson signs 1-year deal with Detroit Lions

SEATTLE — Luke Willson’s childhood dream of playing for an NFL team just across the border from his hometown is coming true.

Willson tweeted the news Wednesday morning, saying: “It’s official! Been dreaming of this since i was a kid. Time to get to work!!”

It’s official! Been dreaming of this since i was a kid. Time to get to work!! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/4jnLU3ljYW — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 21, 2018

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Willson. It wasn’t clear how much the deal was worth.

Detroit made the move a week after releasing Eric Ebron.

Willson has 89 career catches for 1,129 yards with 11 touchdowns in 72 games, all with the Seahawks. He has 13 catches for 154 yards and one score in the playoffs, including two receptions when Seattle routed Denver in the Super Bowl four years ago.

Seattle drafted the former Rice standout in the fifth round in 2013. Wilson is from LaSalle, Ontario, which is on the banks of the Detroit River.

It was reported that the 28-year-old Willson had visits with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and, more recently, the Detroit Lions.

Willson tweeted a thank you and goodbye Tuesday night to the Seahawks organization, his fellow players and the ‘incredible’ fans.

Thanks and goodbye to Seahawks, the 12s

In his tweet Tuesday night, Willson wrote, “As my time in Seattle comes to end and I reflect on the past 5 years, I am filled with gratitude. All I can say is thank you.

“Pete Carroll and John Schneider thank you guys for believing in a Canadian kid from Rice university,” he wrote. “My coaches especially my TE coach Pat Mcpherson thank you. To everyone involved in the Seahawks organization from my boys in the EQ room, to the food services, strength coaches, PR and the entire 3rd floor of the VMAC thank you. These last 5 years have been a dream come true.

“Most importantly thank you to all my brothers and teammates. Sharing the field with you has been an honor, I am truly grateful.

“And to the 12s! Thank you for embracing me. Y’all have shown a level of passion I didn’t know was possible from a fan base. It was incredible!”

He signed off simply, Luke.

Willson was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He had attended Rice University, where he played tight end from 2009 through 2012.

Willson also became a free agent last year before returning on a one-year deal worth $1.8 million, the Times noted.

But the Seahawks also recently signed free agent TE Ed Dickson and still has Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes on the roster.