Head of technical college in Tacoma fired

TACOMA, Wash. — The president of a state-run technical college in Tacoma has been fired following an investigation into his conduct with college employees.

The News Tribune reports that the board of Bates Technical College unanimously voted Tuesday to fire its president Ron Langrell for “convenience,” which means he’ll qualify for severance pay according to his contract.

Langrell’s attorney, Michael McAleenan, said his client is disappointed and finds it unfortunate that “a poorly conducted investigation, without adequate due process or basis, results in his forced ouster.” The lawyer says Langrell will review his options.

Langrell was placed on paid leave in late January. The board investigated after a female employee filed a harassment complaint in November.

Public records obtained by The News Tribune showed that an investigation found Langrell gave unwanted hugs, made inappropriate comments and intimidated and demeaned employees.

The decision to fire Langrell was a departure from last month when the board decided Langrell’s return would be contingent upon him following a “disciplinary directive.”