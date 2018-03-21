Fire at Bellevue mosque a year after arsonist burned it down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A mosque that a homeless man set on fire last year was burning again Wednesday afternoon.

Bellevue police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of Eastside in the 14700 block of Main St.

There was no immediate word on whether anybody was hurt or on what caused the fire.

Bellevue firefighters said the building had been vacant since the previous fire. Isaac Wayne Wilson, a 37-year-old homeless man, pleaded guilty in September to setting the mosque on fire last January.

Charging documents say Wilson, who has an extensive history of mental illness and property damage, was found in a parking lot behind the mosque, staring at the fire in that case. When approached by police, documents say he calmly said, “I did it.”

Police said there’s no indication that that fire was a hate crime or related to terrorism.