Dozens of new bills signed into law including sexual harassment, equal pay and guns

OLYMPIA – The halls of the Capitol building bustled with people on Wednesday celebrating an array of new laws being signed into law.

In all 47 bills got signed and out of that stack, a package of new laws promised to change women’s lives.

“It’s incredible to see it all pass 60 day session I can’t get over it my head still spins,” Senator Karen Keiser said.

Starting this year most health plans that cover maternity care will also have to cover abortion services.

Senate bill 6219 or The Reproductive Parity sponsored by Senator Steve Hobbs will also require most health plans to cover all types of contraceptives without cost sharing.

Equal pay was also signed into law.

House bill 1506 sponsored by Tana Senn calls for workplaces to achieve gender pay equity.

Supporters say women now have a louder voice if they feel they are being paid less because they are a woman.

“When you are talking about merit encouraging people to be successful in the workplace totally fine, so long as women are not treated differently because she is a woman,” Rebecca Johnson with UFCW 21 said.

Johnson lobbied for equal pay along with a number of other bills dealing with sexual harassment.

In the year of the #Metoo movement, Karen Keiser fighting against employers that try to stop employees from going public with cases of sexual harassment and assault.

“Women end up signing the non disclosure agreement, leaving the job, the perpetrator stays in the job or gets promoted,” Keiser said.

Keiser is behind three separate bills that target sexual harassment.

One of them now makes it illegal for companies to make new employees sign non disclosure agreements from the beginning, preventing employees from talking about sexual harassment or assault.

Non disclosures would still be allowed if survivors want it or need it for settlements.

Under Senator David Frockt’s SB 6068 employers also can’t hide behind non disclosures in court.

“None of those would be permissible in Washington law, in litigation, with the bill we just passed,” Frockt said.

Another law now will also preserve the right of employees who are under contract to file a complaint or lawsuit outside the company. Some employers require workers under contract to use arbitrators within their own business to discuss sexual harassment complaints.

Another law sponsored by Keiser will require L & I to publish a model policy dealing with sexual harassment so companies can use it as a workplace example. The model policy will be published by Jan 30th 2019.

Besides sexual harassment and equal pay, one gun measure got signed.

“Suicides account for nearly 80% of all firearm deaths,” Governor Inslee said.

And that’s why Washington is now the first state to allow people struggling with mental illness or depression to voluntarily give up their own firearms and prevent themselves from buying any guns in the future at least temporarily.

“It’s an experiment though I mean we should be honest,” Senator Jamie Pedersen said.

Pederson who sponsored the measure believes it could make a difference in saving lives.

Freedom of speech is another issue that came up on Wednesday.

Senator Joe Fain is behind a law that now extends the freedom of speech to student journalists.

Fain says some colleges and high schools limit what topics student journalists can publicize.

That is no longer the case as long as the information is not libelous or illegal.

“Allows young journalists to express their art and talent in a way that is uncensored and free from political influence,” Fain said.

Fern Valentine a former journalism teacher has been lobbying the legislature to extend the rights to students for the past 26 years.

“That’s why they called it the zombie bill because it kept coming back,” Valentine said.

Student journalists from various colleges came out to support the signing of the bill into law.