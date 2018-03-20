Sheriff’s office investigating allegation of rape at Sultan Middle School

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating an alleged rape involving two students at Sultan Middle School that occurred on school grounds during school hours.

Shari Ireton, director of communications for the sheriff’s office, said the “alleged rape” was first reported to detectives on the evening of March 14. She said the incident occurred on campus at about 1 p.m. “Victim is a female, suspect is a male. Both are students at the school, both are juveniles.”

“No arrests have been made,” she said, adding that no other details would be released until the detective completes his investigation of the allegation.

The school issued the following statement to parents, students and community members:

“We are formally responding to information that has been circulating on Social Media (i.e. Facebook) pertaining to alleged sexual misconduct on one of our campuses. The Sultan School District is working in collaboration with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on this matter.

“This incident occurred between two middle school students and due to the confidentiality of the matter; we are not authorized under Federal Law (FERPA) to share any further information regarding this incident. We can however, clearly state that no current or former staff nor any other adults were in any way involved in this incident, which has been questioned/alleged on Facebook.

“We have been aware of the incident since the day it took place and Sultan Middle School took measures to ensure that all students on campus were safe.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this event, we are requesting that any further speculation cease, in order to protect the young people involved. We are dedicated to ensuring that the proper actions will be taken once the investigation is concluded with both the District and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information on this matter please contact the Sheriff’s Department.”