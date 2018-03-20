Seahawks reportedly agree to deal with offensive lineman D.J. Fluker

SEATTLE – The Seahawks added another piece to their offensive line Tuesday, reportedly coming to terms with tackle D.J. Fluker.

Jason La Canfora reported the deal for Fluker, who spent last year at right guard for the New York Giants after playing his first four seasons with the San Diego Chargers.

Fluker has been a starter for most of his career, starting at least 12 games every season until last year, when a toe injury ended his season after nine games and six starts.

ESPN reported that the Giants averaged 25 more rushing yards per game when Fluker was playing.

Fluker was the No. 11 pick in the 2013 draft, the fifth player from the early part of the first round in that draft that the Seahawks have signed in the last two years after Luke Joeckel (No. 2 overall), Dion Jordan (No. 3), Barkevious Mingo (No. 6) and Sheldon Richardson (No. 13).