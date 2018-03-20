× Richard Sherman: ‘At the first sign of adversity, they let me go’

SEATTLE – Yes indeed, Richard Sherman is out for some revenge.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback published a story for the Players Tribune on Tuesday, saying the Seahawks never offered to reneogtiate his contract and declined to match the offer he received from the San Francisco 49ers.

“There was no negotiation,” he wrote. “When I met with them on March 7 to discuss my future, they informed me of their intent to release me. They didn’t know when they were going to do it, but it would be soon, they said.”

Sherman said he has good memories of his time in Seattle, but said he was bothered that the first injury that caused him to miss time with the Seahawks – the Achilles inury that ended his season – ended his days with the team.

“Seven years and I didn’t miss a game until my Achilles finally went,” he wrote. “And this is what I get. At the first sign of adversity … they let me go.

“But I understand. This is a business. And the Seahawks decided that that best thing for their franchise was to show me the door.”

Sherman defended his decision to act as his own agent, and said he and his family will continue to live in Seattle. He also said his rehab is going well, and thanked everybody for his time with the Seahawks.

“I have no regrets about my time in Seattle — only great memories of incredible fans, and of teammates who will be my brothers for life,” he wrote. “I know I wasn’t always perfect, but whatever mistakes I may have made, I made because I was trying to be the best player and the best teammate I could possibly be — and because, more than anything, I wanted to win. I worked with some incredible people in Seattle. My relationship with Pete goes all the way back to when he recruited me in high school, and I’ll always be grateful to John Schneider and everyone in the Seahawks organization for taking a chance on a kid that most people had overlooked.

“… So to my Seahawks teammates, the organization and, of course, the 12s … thank you. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and my family, and I’ll always be proud to call Seattle home.”