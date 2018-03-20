× Recall Alert: Haggen stores voluntarily recall items at 12 locations

Twelve Haggen stores are voluntarily recalling deli products that contain raw Taylor Farms brand diced yellow onions, according to a press release by the grocery chain.

According to the release, the onions may be contaminated with Salmonella.

These are the Haggen store locations recalling the deli products: the Meridian and Barkley stores in Bellingham, Ferndale, Oak Harbor, Burlington, Olympia, Stanwood, Snohomish, Woodinville, Mount Vernon, Lake Stevens and Marysville.

The recall includes three items sold in the deli from the full-service or self-service cases and packaged in clear containers with sell-by dates from March 15-19 printed on the scale label: Old Fashion Potato Salad (UPC 202932), Cashew Chicken Salad (UPC 202928) and Turkey Curry Salad (UPC 202986). It also includes three items from the self-service case with sell by dates of March 15-19: Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap (UPC 203681), Cashew Chicken Croissants 2-pack (UPC 203908) and Cashew Chicken Croissant Tray (UPC 203812). Tartar Sauce (UPC 202804) from the self service case in a clear 12-ounce container with a sell-by date from March 13-27 also was recalled, along with tarter sauce (UPC 206000, 206001, 206004, 206006) offered as a condiment with made-to-order Fish & Chips from purchased from the deli between March 13 and 17.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly or those with weakened immunity systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Customers can return the purchased items for a full refund.