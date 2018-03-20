Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run collision near South Everett Park-and-Ride

EVERETT, Wash. — Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon near the South Everett Park-and-Ride.

Everett police said a man riding his motorcycle was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. It was not clear how severe his injuries were.

Few details were immediately known, but police said officers were searching for a gray Dodge Stratus that fled the scene southbound on 19th Ave. SE. The car had “extensive frontal damage,” police said.

Traffic was a “mess” around 12:30 p.m. as the crash was blocking 112th Street SE over Interstate 5. The road reopened about an hour later.