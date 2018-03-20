× ‘It was incredible!’: TE Luke Willson says thanks and goodbye to Seahawks, the 12s

SEATTLE — Former Seattle tight end Luke Willson tweeted a thank you and goodbye Tuesday night to the Seahawks organization, his fellow players and the ‘incredible’ fans.

The unrestricted free agent didn’t say where he may end up. It was reported that Willson had visits with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and, more recently, the Detroit Lions. The Seattle Times said Willson, however, left Detroit without a deal.

KJR’s Dave Softy Mahler tweeted that Willson “will sign with another team … I’ll let him tell you where that will be.”

In his tweet Tuesday night, Willson wrote, “As my time in Seattle comes to end and I reflect on the past 5 years, I am filled with gratitude. All I can say is thank you.

“Pete Carroll and John Schneider thank you guys for believing in a Canadian kid from Rice university,” he wrote. “My coaches especially my TE coach Pat Mcpherson thank you. To everyone involved in the Seahawks organization from my boys in the EQ room, to the food services, strength coaches, PR and the entire 3rd floor of the VMAC thank you. These last 5 years have been a dream come true.

“Most importantly thank you to all my brothers and teammates. Sharing the field with you has been an honor, I am truly grateful.

“And to the 12s! Thank you for embracing me. Y’all have shown a level of passion I didn’t know was possible from a fan base. It was incredible!”

He signed off simply, Luke.

The Seattle Times pointed out in a March 17 story that it’s unclear if returning to Seattle is an option for Willson. He also became a free agent last year before returning on a one-year deal worth $1.8 million, the Times noted.

But the Seahawks also recently signed free agent TE Ed Dickson and still has Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes on the roster.